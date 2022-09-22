Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.57

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.57 and last traded at $30.64, with a volume of 9777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Teradata by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 63,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,637,000 after buying an additional 92,327 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 552,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,478,000 after purchasing an additional 134,616 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,413,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,037,000 after acquiring an additional 133,907 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 36,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

