Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1552 per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Tenaga Nasional Berhad Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TNABY opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $11.18.
Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tenaga Nasional Berhad had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile
Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.
Further Reading
