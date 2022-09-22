Suzanne Gagle Sells 35,174 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $94.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.24 and a 200-day moving average of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $58.51 and a 52-week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $411,853,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,421 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after buying an additional 1,878,976 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

