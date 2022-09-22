Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $42.45

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.45 and last traded at $42.45, with a volume of 24453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.92.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.66. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
