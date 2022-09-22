Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.02–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.00 million-$157.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.26 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.13.

NYSE CXM opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 0.63. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $40,135.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 559,015 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,419 shares of company stock worth $1,799,120. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

