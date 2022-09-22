SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4,249.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 630,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,184,000 after purchasing an additional 615,730 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,486,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,591 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTS stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.49. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $30.67.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.