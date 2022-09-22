Short Interest in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Rises By 6.0%

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the August 15th total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

