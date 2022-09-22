Short Interest in Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR) Grows By 6.2%

Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNNR. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner Acquisition by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 789,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 195,155 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in Banner Acquisition by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banner Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Banner Acquisition by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 935,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 692,898 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Banner Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,856,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BNNR opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89. Banner Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

About Banner Acquisition

Banner Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

