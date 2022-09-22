SAP (NYSE:SAP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $82.38

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.38 and last traded at $82.38, with a volume of 21554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SAP from €134.00 ($136.73) to €122.00 ($124.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf decreased their price objective on SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of SAP

About SAP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in SAP by 8,972.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 650.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SAP by 108.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 77.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.