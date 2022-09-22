SAP (NYSE:SAP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $82.38

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.38 and last traded at $82.38, with a volume of 21554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.26.
Several analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SAP from €134.00 ($136.73) to €122.00 ($124.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf decreased their price objective on SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
