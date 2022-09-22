Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.52

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 50554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on QUIS. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$1.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$185.94 million and a P/E ratio of -8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.70.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.
See Also
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.