Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.52

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 50554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on QUIS. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$1.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$185.94 million and a P/E ratio of -8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer David Scott Meriwether acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$30,005.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,016.20.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

