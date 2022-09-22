Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 5,493 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

MA stock opened at $304.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.67 and a 200-day moving average of $340.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

