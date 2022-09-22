Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 352,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,047,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of Walmart by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 25,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 216,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,797,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,142,416 shares of company stock worth $295,973,941 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WMT opened at $134.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.19. The firm has a market cap of $365.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

