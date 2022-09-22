Private Advisor Group LLC Has $14.90 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,615 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $14,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,765,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,679,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT stock opened at $227.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.77.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.