Private Advisor Group LLC Has $115.76 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,949 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $115,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Truadvice LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $380.91 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $405.83 and a 200 day moving average of $411.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

