Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 16,962 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 8,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

NEE opened at $83.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.75. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.