Polker Price Down 20.2% Over Last Week (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Over the last week, Polker has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polker has a market capitalization of $854,493.74 and $243,577.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00128649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.32 or 0.00608738 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00868812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s genesis date was June 21st, 2021. Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,737,991 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polker’s official website is pkr.io.

Buying and Selling Polker

According to CryptoCompare, “PKR allows all users from investors and crypto-enthusiasts to gamers and developers to trade, pay, create, and play across any of its supported cryptocurrency networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

