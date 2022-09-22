PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) were up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.14 and last traded at $29.11. Approximately 11,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,415,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PBF. Barclays lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on PBF Energy to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 195.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after buying an additional 1,822,773 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 388.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,991 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,031,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,372,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 1,942.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,878 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.