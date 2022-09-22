Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $178,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Shares of WFC stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $160.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.97.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
