Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 397,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,654 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 768,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock opened at $84.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.74. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

