Pacific Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $92.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.00 and its 200-day moving average is $100.01. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

