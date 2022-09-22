Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Octopus Titan VCT Trading Down 0.6 %
LON:OTV2 opened at GBX 89 ($1.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 468.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 91.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.77. Octopus Titan VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 80 ($0.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 110 ($1.33).
About Octopus Titan VCT
