Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Octopus Titan VCT Trading Down 0.6 %

LON:OTV2 opened at GBX 89 ($1.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 468.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 91.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.77. Octopus Titan VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 80 ($0.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 110 ($1.33).

Get Octopus Titan VCT alerts:

About Octopus Titan VCT

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Titan VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Titan VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.