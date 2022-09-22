New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 2.8 %
New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $25.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
