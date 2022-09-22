Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.51

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 40858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Momentive Global to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

Momentive Global Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 35.46% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $120.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $43,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,153.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $43,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,153.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 18,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $141,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,685.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,983 shares of company stock valued at $496,147 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Momentive Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,364,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Momentive Global by 11,390.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,072,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Featured Articles

