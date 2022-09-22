Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) rose 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $132.78 and last traded at $131.08. Approximately 73,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,440,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus dropped their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.08.

Moderna Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.77. The firm has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,427,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,760,463.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $1,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,427,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,760,463.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $5,728,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,044,786.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 603,048 shares of company stock valued at $95,584,242 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

