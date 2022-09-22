MetLife Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 10,306 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 61% compared to the average daily volume of 6,395 put options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife
MetLife Stock Performance
NYSE MET opened at $64.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.59. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.
MetLife Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.
MetLife Company Profile
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
Featured Stories
