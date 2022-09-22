MetLife Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 10,306 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 61% compared to the average daily volume of 6,395 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

MetLife Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,714,000 after buying an additional 300,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,548,000 after buying an additional 396,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,221,000 after buying an additional 250,932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after buying an additional 5,499,871 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $430,368,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $64.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.59. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.