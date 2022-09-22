Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Decreased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,259 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Shares of META stock opened at $142.12 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $355.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.79. The firm has a market cap of $381.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.