Mechanics Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $205.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.96 and a 200 day moving average of $220.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

