Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.92.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $420.20 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $419.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.56.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

