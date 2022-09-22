iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $234.00 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

