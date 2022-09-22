Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 101,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,680,124 shares.The stock last traded at $53.20 and had previously closed at $56.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 196.03%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $481,845. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $514,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.7% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.0% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

