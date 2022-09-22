Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) rose 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 4.41 and last traded at 4.27. Approximately 7,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 440,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.90 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup downgraded Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.32 to $3.60 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price target on the stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 3.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 131,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Inter & Co, Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 30.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

