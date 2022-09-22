Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,427 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

