Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1393 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of INGXF stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $172.19 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also

