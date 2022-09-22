Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1393 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.
Shares of INGXF stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45.
Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $172.19 million for the quarter.
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
