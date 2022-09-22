InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

InMode Stock Performance

InMode stock opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 2.31. InMode has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $99.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. InMode had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 42.66%. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 44.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

