Ingenta plc (LON:ING) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ingenta Stock Performance

Shares of ING stock opened at GBX 90.03 ($1.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ingenta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 103.80 ($1.25). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.49. The firm has a market cap of £14.70 million and a P/E ratio of 840.91.

Get Ingenta alerts:

About Ingenta

(Get Rating)

Read More

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to move content forward in marketplace for print and digital products, such as royalties, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

Receive News & Ratings for Ingenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.