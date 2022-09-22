Ingenta plc (LON:ING) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ingenta Stock Performance
Shares of ING stock opened at GBX 90.03 ($1.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ingenta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 103.80 ($1.25). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.49. The firm has a market cap of £14.70 million and a P/E ratio of 840.91.
About Ingenta
