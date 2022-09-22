Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the bank on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

Independent Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Independent Bank has a payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of INDB stock opened at $79.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.83. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $70.67 and a 12-month high of $93.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average of $80.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.60 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $61,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $61,782.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total transaction of $150,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,058 shares of company stock worth $350,236 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.