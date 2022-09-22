IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

IDEX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. IDEX has a payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect IDEX to earn $8.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $204.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on IEX. Citigroup upped their target price on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.91.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

