Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 119,472 shares.The stock last traded at $2.90 and had previously closed at $2.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Up 2.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter worth $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter worth $104,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 16.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.