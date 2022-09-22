Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 119,472 shares.The stock last traded at $2.90 and had previously closed at $2.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Up 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $739.12 million for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 16.58%. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter worth $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter worth $104,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 16.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

