Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.29

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 6894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $589.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.23). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, CEO Lasse Petterson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,630 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,029.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 40,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,380,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

