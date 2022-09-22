Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 16,485 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 38.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

