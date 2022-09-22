Evanson Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $227.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.77. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

