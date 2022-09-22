Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.92

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.92 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 150437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ELAN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.