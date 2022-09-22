East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the August 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 743,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $72.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 433.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,164,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,599,000 after acquiring an additional 945,778 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in East West Bancorp by 488.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 82,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 68,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 747,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $111,991,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

