Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DPMLF opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $7.85.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.30%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on DPMLF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Dundee Securities raised Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.96.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

