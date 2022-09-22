Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.31. 5,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 705,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Down 3.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $990.49 million during the quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 444.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dingdong will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth $565,000. Institutional investors own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

