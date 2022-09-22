Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.32.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

