Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Short Interest Up 6.1% in August

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 864,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Dada Nexus Stock Down 9.0 %

DADA stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46. Dada Nexus has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $24.83.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $223.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.82 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 72.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.6% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 15.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 10.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

