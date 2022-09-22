Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Short Interest Up 6.1% in August

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 864,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Dada Nexus Stock Down 9.0 %
DADA stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46. Dada Nexus has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $24.83.
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $223.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.82 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Company Profile
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dada Nexus (DADA)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.