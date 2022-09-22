Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $282.45

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $282.45 and last traded at $282.45, with a volume of 3400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $290.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.00.

The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.40.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 82.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

