Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 997,800 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 940,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler cut Columbia Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 134.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 34.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 30.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Columbia Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Columbia Financial Trading Down 2.0 %
Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Columbia Financial Company Profile
Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
