Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 654,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,507,000 after purchasing an additional 132,102 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,107,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 100,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.10.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $41.59 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

